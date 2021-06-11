Men urged to check their health
Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity has partnered up with WorkPal, a Belfast headquartered software company which develops and implements a powerful workforce management tool into businesses around the world, to support its new men’s health campaign, Service Your Assets.
The year-long campaign seeks to get men talking about their physical and mental health and to encourage them to avail of the charity’s cancer prevention and support services.
WorkPal have set up a Challenge Fund for the campaign to the value of £7,500.
The Service Your Assets campaign kicks off in the lead up to and during Men’s Health Week (14th-20th June) and encourages men to book a MOT health check with Action Cancer.
The health check incorporates a number of assessments including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, and body composition analysis, as well as lifestyle advice and information on common cancers.
The checks do not diagnose cancer but aim to increase awareness of current health and the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.
MOT health checks are available to men aged 16+ at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus.
To book an appointment visit www.actioncancer.org/appointments or call 028 9080 3344.