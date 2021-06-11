Men urged to check their health

AC2 Tanya Carson (Action Cancer) and Ian Megahey (WorkPal). Photo by Aaron McCracken

The year-long campaign seeks to get men talking about their physical and mental health and to encourage them to avail of the charity’s cancer prevention and support services.

WorkPal have set up a Challenge Fund for the campaign to the value of £7,500.

The Service Your Assets campaign kicks off in the lead up to and during Men’s Health Week (14th-20th June) and encourages men to book a MOT health check with Action Cancer.

The health check incorporates a number of assessments including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, and body composition analysis, as well as lifestyle advice and information on common cancers.

The checks do not diagnose cancer but aim to increase awareness of current health and the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

MOT health checks are available to men aged 16+ at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus.