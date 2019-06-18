Mayor takes charity drive to new heights

This year, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan, is set to raise much needed funds for his chosen charity - Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).

Established in 2017, the charity provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for the whole of Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

From its base in Lisburn, the service can reach any location in Northern Ireland within 25 minutes to deliver critical medical care in emergency situations.

This rapid response service is vital in delivering critical pre-hospital care at the scene of major trauma resulting from a range of incidents including road traffic collision, agricultural accidents, falls, sporting, domestic and workplace incidents.

“I’m delighted to support such a vital service and proud that it is based in our council area,” said Mr Givan,

“It’s wonderful to think that it is reaching out to all parts of the province to provide urgent medical care to anyone who desperately needs it.

“I would ask people to participate in the many fundraising events that I will be hosting this year, in aid of the charity, and urge everyone to give generously and support this cause.”

Head of Fundraising for the charity, Kerry Anderson, added: “Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is delighted to have been chosen as the Mayor’s charity for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council this year.

“The fundraising support is crucial to keep the helicopter in the air and the medical team providing potentially life-saving care.”