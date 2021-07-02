Macmillan Cancer Support provides all the information you could need

Nar Munna is the Macmillan Health and Wellbeing Coordinator in the Ulster Hospita

There are many ways for people to access the information that they need - visiting macmillan.org.uk, calling the charity’s Support Line, engaging with Macmillan’s online community, and through a wide range of printed materials.

The Macmillan Information and Support Service is also available in each of the Health and Social Care Trusts across Northern Ireland providing:

* Emotional and practical information

* Clinical information

* Financial guidance

* Welfare rights and grants

* Energy advice

* Work and career support

* Coronavirus guidance

We all need health information that we can trust and this has been highlighted more than ever over the past year.

Finding out that you or someone close to you has cancer can be a difficult and confusing time.

The Macmillan Information and Support Service at the Ulster Hospital is available to anyone in the South Eastern Trust, whether you’ve been diagnosed with cancer, or you’re a family member, carer, or friend.

Macmillan’s highly trained staff will listen to your worries and concerns and offer free, confidential support and advice within a comfortable, private environment.

They will take the time to understand you and all that matters to you, so that you can get the information and support you need.

The Macmillan Information and Support Service is able to provide:

*Free leaflets, booklets, and resources on all aspects of living with cancer

*Access to benefits advice and other sources of financial help

*An opportunity to discuss work related issues such as finding the words to speak to your employer, understanding your rights at work and what reasonable adjustments may enable you to remain in work

*Access to practical help such as transport, help at home and travel insurance

*Signposting to local services such as counselling, complementary therapies, physical activity programmes and more

*Access to support programmes to help you cope with the physical and emotional effects of cancer both during and after treatment e.g. fatigue management workshops

*Signposting to support for family, children and carers

Information about your cancer care and treatment and how your healthcare professionals can help

Nar Munna is the Macmillan Health and Wellbeing Coordinator in the Ulster Hospital and knows only too well the devastating impact that a cancer diagnosis and treatment can have on people. It can affect a person’s whole life – their physical and emotional health, money, family, relationships and work.

Nar said: “We understand the importance of providing high quality health information in a way that people understand.

“It is so important to find this information from reliable sources in the way that suits you best.

“Many people are feeling more worried than ever about a cancer diagnosis due to the pandemic, but I want people to know that we are here for them and available to answer their questions.

“We have lots of calls from people about cancer and coronavirus; people who are anxious about work and money; and people who are struggling with fear and anxiety.

“It’s a very difficult time but I want to reassure people living with cancer, as well as their family and loved ones, that we are only a phone call or an email away.

“We offer a listening ear and a safe space for people to talk to us in confidence.”

You can reach the Macmillan Information and Support Service at the Ulster Hospital on 028 9055 3246 or 028 9598 0028 or email: [email protected]

The Macmillan Support Line is also available seven days a week from 8am-8pm and is here to help physically, financially and emotionally.

It can be reached on 0808 808 00 00 or by visiting macmillan.org.uk for more information.

Macmillan is also reminding anyone worried about cancer symptoms to contact their GP as an absolute priority.