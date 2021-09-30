Linda braves the shave for charity
Brave SuperValu team member, Linda Mitchell, shaved off her purple locks last week to raise money for Action Cancer.
Linda, who has worked at Poole’s SuperValu in Moira for 20 years and is a friendly face at the tills, is taking on the challenge to support the vital services Action Cancer provides in communities across Northern Ireland on its mobile clinic, the Big Bus.
So far Linda has raised £1,700 for the charity to help keep its mobile clinic the Big Bus on the road
Said Linda: “Action Cancer are a wonderful charity and make a real difference to people across Northern Ireland so I thought shaving my head would be a good way to raise awareness of their work and raise funds.”
Store manager Maggie Fearon added: “We are really proud of Linda for putting herself forward for this amazing challenge. She’s already had great support from generous colleagues and customers, and we hope she raises even more money!”
SuperValu has a long-standing partnership with Action Cancer, with kind customers and colleagues helping to raise £3.2 million for the charity to date.
The Big Bus provides life-saving breast screening services to women aged 40 to 49 and 70 plus (outside of NHS screening age) and MOT health checks to men and women aged 16 and over. Money raised by Linda, will help keep the Big Bus on the road.
To support Linda and her head shave challenge, please pop into the store and donate at the buckets or visit her JustGiving page https://justgiving.com/fundraising/pooles-supervalu.