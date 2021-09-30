Linda braves the shave for charity

To raise money for SuperValu’s charity partner Action Cancer, staff member Linda Mitchell (second from right) loses her purple locks in a head shave fundraising activity. Linda is joined by (from left) Store Manager Maggie Fearon, Action Cancer Corporate Fundraising Manager Lucy McCusker, Meena Poole and Store Owner Jamie Poole.

Linda, who has worked at Poole’s SuperValu in Moira for 20 years and is a friendly face at the tills, is taking on the challenge to support the vital services Action Cancer provides in communities across Northern Ireland on its mobile clinic, the Big Bus.

So far Linda has raised £1,700 for the charity to help keep its mobile clinic the Big Bus on the road

Said Linda: “Action Cancer are a wonderful charity and make a real difference to people across Northern Ireland so I thought shaving my head would be a good way to raise awareness of their work and raise funds.”

To raise money for SuperValu’s charity partner Action Cancer, staff member Linda Mitchell (left) from the Moira store gets ready to get her head shaved by Meena Poole (right). They are joined by store owner Jamie Poole

Store manager Maggie Fearon added: “We are really proud of Linda for putting herself forward for this amazing challenge. She’s already had great support from generous colleagues and customers, and we hope she raises even more money!”

SuperValu has a long-standing partnership with Action Cancer, with kind customers and colleagues helping to raise £3.2 million for the charity to date.

The Big Bus provides life-saving breast screening services to women aged 40 to 49 and 70 plus (outside of NHS screening age) and MOT health checks to men and women aged 16 and over. Money raised by Linda, will help keep the Big Bus on the road.

To support Linda and her head shave challenge, please pop into the store and donate at the buckets or visit her JustGiving page https://justgiving.com/fundraising/pooles-supervalu.