Libraries NI throws its support behind Macmillan Coffee Mornings as demand grows

Communities Minister visiting Lisburn Library

Over the coming weeks, many local libraries across Northern Ireland are taking part in Macmillan Coffee Mornings by hosting a self-service coffee morning.

People are being encouraged to come along and raise vital funds to help Macmillan ‘‘be there for people living with cancer in Northern Ireland.’’

Macmillan is working ‘‘tirelessly to do whatever it takes’’ for people with cancer at a time when disruption caused by Covid-19 means demand for the charity’s services is high, while its income is down.

Nearly all (98%) of Macmillan’s funding comes directly from donations.

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI Chief Executive said: “Libraries NI and Macmillan Cancer Support have been working in partnership for many years to ensure that people have access to the information they need after a cancer diagnosis.

‘‘We are delighted that so many of our libraries will be involved this year and we are looking forward to our customers calling into their local participating branch to help themselves to a cup of hot tea and coffee to support Macmillan with the vital work they do.’’

Joanne Young, Senior Fundraising Manager at Macmillan commented: ‘‘We are delighted that Libraries NI is able to take part in this year’s coffee morning for Macmillan.

‘‘Each library will do it their own way and that just epitomises what coffee morning is about.

‘‘Our relationship with Libraries NI is long-standing and a lot more than fundraising. The libraries are in the hub of our communities, accessible to all, providing cancer information and signposting on behalf of Macmillan.

‘‘Libraries know how difficult the last 18 months has been, and they, like Macmillan, will do “Whatever it Takes” for their local communities.

In Northern Ireland alone, 82,000 people are living with cancer.