‘Keeping Hillhall Safe’ project gets funds

Co-Ownership, a non-profit organisation that provides shared ownership housing, gave local community groups the opportunity to apply to their Community Fund to receive up to £15,000 for projects to help regenerate, rebuild and revitalise neighbourhoods and communities.

One of the successful applicants was Hillhall Regeneration Group that provides services for residents within Hillhall Estate and the surrounding area, including housing, environmental, health and welfare rights and community safety issues.

The funds received from Co-Ownership will be used for the ‘Keeping Hillhall Safe’ project which supports older, vulnerable people within the community.

The project provides security packs for elderly residents and advice on how to keep safe.

Since receiving the funds, the group was able to supply the elderly within the community with 32 Safety Doorbells, that include a camera to see callers.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership said of the sponsorship; “Co-Ownership funds have provided significant help in communities, for three years we have seen real impact for community groups, partnerships and voluntary organisations. As a result of the tremendous response, we increased this year’s fund to even further support the meaningful work of communities across Northern Ireland.”

Andrea Wiltshaw from Hillhall Regeneration Group, added: “We are delighted to receive support from the Co-Ownership fund. The Regeneration Trust’s

primary objective is to establish and maintain initiatives that deliver essential services within the local area. Following a spate of burglaries in the area, we felt it was essential to provide advice on how to keep safe. This support has enabled us to provide essential funds for the ‘Keeping Hillhall

Safe’ project.”