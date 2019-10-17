High five for ‘Take 5’ welllbeing event

To celebrate Positive Ageing Month and World Mental Health Day, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council held a Mental Health and Positive Ageing Day event entitled ‘Take 5’.

In partnership with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, the event was held at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and focused on five key steps to wellbeing which included Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Give and Keep Learning.

Over 80 people from a wide variety of groups, including participants from the council’s Active Ageing programme, took part in a range of get active taster sessions including Tai Chi, Pickleball, Boccia, Basketball and Circuits.

Participants also had the opportunity to engage with over 30 health and wellbeing providers offering a wide range of information on health, nutrition and services for older people. Students from the South Eastern Regional College attended with the aim of trying to bridge inter-generational gaps.

Chairman of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley said: “I was extremely delighted to attend such a heart-warming and inspirational event, providing the perfect platform for the council to support and promote two topical areas, Positive Ageing and Mental Health.

“Statistically within the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, the 65-69 age group is projected to have the largest growth in the actual number of people, making that an increase from 6,859 in 2016 to 10,150 in 2030, this is a significant proportion of the local population and therefore evident that we must ensure that we continue to create initiatives which cater for this older age group as well as helping combat any barriers to physical activity, leading a healthier lifestyles, both physically and mentally, as well as in terms of longevity.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended the event and take this opportunity to remind residents to get involved in the Positive Ageing Month programme of activities currently running across several council facilities during the month of October.”

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan was thrilled with the number of people attending adding: “The ‘Take 5’ Wellbeing event was simply fantastic and a great way for the council to play a part in acknowledging and supporting Positive Ageing Month and Mental Health Day.

“The event was wonderful to watch, and I was full of admiration and praise while I witnessed many older men and woman, with excitement and enthusiasm, get involved in the active taster sessions, proving that age should not be used as a stopping block to keeping fit and healthy.

“The council is committed to supporting the Active Ageing Strategy 2016-21, which aims to make Northern Ireland an age friendly region in which people, as they get older, are valued and live actively with their rights respected and dignity protected. The Take 5 event is a shining example of how we are on the right track to achieving just that.”

If you are interested in taking part in any of the Council’s Positive Ageing events taking place in October contact Robbie Geary on 028 9260 0258.

The ‘Take 5’ event falls under the health and wellbeing theme of the Lisburn Castlereagh Community Plan which is a statutory plan to improve the area for the betterment of all.