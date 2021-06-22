Help for local hearing aid users

Community

The Lisburn Hearing Aid User Support Service will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Trinity Methodist Church in Ballymacoss Avenue.

The service will be open from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, the first session being held on Wednesday June 23.

The service can provide new batteries, cleaning and retubing of earmoulds for NHS hearing aids.

This is a socially distanced drop off and pick up service.

Please follow the instructions below to help us keep everyone safe.

Hearing aids must be placed in a labelled envelope with name and contact details.

They will be collected at the entrance and brought inside for maintenance.

Users can wait in their car or return later to collect hearing aids.

Hearing aids can be dropped off by friends or family members.

The next session will be held on July 28 with further sessions on August 25, September 22, October 27, November 24 and December 22.