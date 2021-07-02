Get paddling for Air Ambulance NI

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is launching its inaugural Dragon Boat Race Championship on Friday September 10, 2021.

The charity, which recently reported a significant increase in its call out rates, is hosting this fun and competitive event to raise vital funds that have been seriously impacted during the health pandemic.

Air Ambulance NI is offering your workplace, sports club, community group or family the chance to be a ‘Dragon’ and paddle up the River Lagan, pacing yourself against competitors to win the coveted overall champion cup for fastest time. The Dragon Boats hold 12-20 rowers plus one optional drummer. All skill levels and physiques can paddle, making it the ultimate team building sport or fun day out.

Air Ambulance NI have entered their own team into the race made up of doctors and paramedics who work on the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS). The highly skilled medical team are challenging the public to compete against them for the fastest time.

Making the event even more entertaining will be a range of prizes for Best Fancy Dress, Best Team Spirit and Fundraising Champions. All safety elements are covered with each Dragon boat having at the helm a qualified instructor. After racing, competitors will enjoy a BBQ, team photos and prize giving.