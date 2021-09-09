Flag raised to honour ''brave'' care workers to mark Emergency Services Day today

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council hosted a Flag Raising Ceremony at Lagan Valley Island to mark Emergency Services Day

Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin, was joined by representatives from the PSNI, the NI Fire & Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and the South Eastern Trust. Also present were Chief Executive David Burns and elected members to show their appreciation for the NHS and emergency services.

During today’s ceremony which was livestreamed, the Mayor, Alderman Martin, paid tribute to the brave men and women who work in the NHS and emergency services. Mayor Martin said:

“Over the past 18 months, these organisations have faced many challenges to keep themselves and the public safe. They have done so while undertaking a collective response to the worst global health emergency of our generation.

"This to me makes it all the more poignant that we publicly acknowledge the important work you do to save lives and protect our community.”

The Mayor added: “People working in the NHS and emergency services really are the unsung heroes who hold us up when we might otherwise fall down. They are on the frontline providing support and care 24/7 to keep us safe.”

Jennifer Nicholson, Interim Lead Nurse at Ulster Hospital Emergency Department raised the Emergency Services Flag.

Referencing the 999 Emergency Service Flag the Mayor said: “The official flag flying at Lagan Valley Island is a visible sign of the respect we hold for the men and women who have devoted their lives to helping others, at home and in other countries. Today, we thank them and humbly acknowledge their work.”

The Last Post, a 2-minute silence and Reveille followed the Flag raising, to represent the council’s appreciation and support for the selfless 999 heroes - past and present. The Mayor also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in 9/11 which was 20 years ago this Saturday.