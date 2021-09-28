Enjoying a cuppa for Macmillan
Participants on the Lisburn & Castlereagh Move More programme have been whipping up an assortment of treats to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support’s World Biggest Coffee Morning.
The event, which was hosted at Grove Activity Centre, saw participants serve a mountain of tea and sticky buns to support people whose lives have been impacted by cancer.
Councillor Tim Mitchell, Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh said, “Macmillan Cancer Support helps care for people from the moment of diagnosis, right through to when their support is needed the most. They recognise that health, money, family and job are real concerns of people impacted by cancer, therefore it is important that people are treated as individuals, not just patients. The Macmillan Coffee Morning is an opportunity to support the work of the charity so that it can continue providing this valuable service in our communities. I would like to thank the Move More participants for organising today’s event and showing their courage and resilience to help others, despite their own challenges.”
Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee added: “I would like to commend the participants for hosting today’s coffee morning and I hope their efforts raise vital donations and inspire others to get involved.”
For further information on Move More email [email protected] or phone 07392280829.