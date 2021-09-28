Enjoying a cuppa for Macmillan

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh said, “Macmillan Cancer Support helps care for people from the moment of diagnosis, right through to when their support is needed the most. They recognise that health, money, family and job are real concerns of people impacted by cancer, therefore it is important that people are treated as individuals, not just patients. The Macmillan Coffee Morning is an opportunity to support the work of the charity so that it can continue providing this valuable service in our communities. I would like to thank the Move More participants for organising today’s event and showing their courage and resilience to help others, despite their own challenges.”