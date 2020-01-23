Enjoy breakfast for vital charity

All roads will lead to Killead for a charity breakfast on Saturday February 8.

The event, hosted by Killead Friends of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, will take place in Killead Presbyterian Church Hall, and runs from 8am to 10am.

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee Mervyn Rea MBE said: “We have formed a fund-raising group to raise awareness of Leukaemia and Lymphoma.

“Many of the volunteers involved have witnessed the devastating impact that a blood cancer diagnosis has on family and friends.

“We extend a warm welcome to our Charity Breakfast at Killead, and hope that members of the local community, and others from further afield, will show their support.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the church for the use of its facilities, and thank those who have already pledged monetary donations.”

To facilitate catering arrangements organisers would prefer everyone attending the breakfast to book in advance. Contact Mervyn Rea mobile: 07860 590614; Lesley McComb mobile: 07989 303952; or Sandra Martin mobile: 07793 017052.

Mervyn added: ”Pre-booking is preferable, but not essential. We invite everyone to come along,”