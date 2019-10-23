Dunmurry GP practice wins prestigious award

Patients across Northern Ireland have been nominating GP practices for Practice of the Year in the Royal College of General Practitioners Awards.

This year, the prestigious accolade has been awarded to The Hill Medical Group Practice, Dunmurry.

Nominating the practice, Marie Devlin said: “The staff in The Hill are all extremely caring and compassionate.

“My parents are elderly with numerous health issues that can require a GP appointment at very short notice and the reception staff go above and beyond to make sure that my parents see a doctor without delay.

“My parents and I are extremely grateful for all the help and support we have received from all the staff in the practice.”

A spokesperson for the practice said: “Here at The Hill we are proud to have a great team of like-minded staff who work hard together to provide core primary care services to our patients.

“Good access and continuity of care are key components of ours, and we are all thrilled to be recognised for our efforts with this award.”