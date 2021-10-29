Donation in memory of Jack Beattie MBE
Lisburn Swimming Club recently presented the Rowantree and Dunmurry District Nursing Team with two new Doppler machines in memory of Jack Beattie MBE, who was a founding member of their club.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 11:11 am
The presentation was made by Jack’s son Colin, coach Stan Sheppard and chairperson, Sharon Cox.
Dorothy Rowan-Higgins, District Nursing Sister who accepted the donation on behalf of the team, said :“The District Nursing Team are very grateful for the new Doppler machines and will put them to good use in our clinics.
“We would like to thank Lisburn Swimming Club for their generosity and thoughtfulness in choosing to remember Jack in this community spirited way. “