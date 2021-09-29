Dementia Awareness training

Jill Campbell, Specsavers Lisburn Optometry Director

The popular high street opticians and audiologists in Lisburn has carried out training as part of an updated Dementia Friends programme, an Alzheimer’s Society initiative changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia.

By completing the session, staff are now recognised Dementia Friends, and have a badge to wear on their uniforms to indicate their increased level of dementia awareness to customers. All customer-facing Specsavers colleagues including the Home Visits teams, who provide a comprehensive eyecare service to those who cannot get to a store unaccompanied, have taken part in the programme.

Jill Campbell, Specsavers Lisburn Optometry Director, said: “Being more aware of dementia is an incredibly positive development for our colleagues and our offering to customers in Lisburn. By becoming Dementia Friends, our team feels more confident to ensure any customers living with dementia feel safe and are looked after in a sensitive way. We’re always keen to go the extra mile and support our local community and this development should do exactly that.”