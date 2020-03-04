Crumlin man makes a difference for disabled people in Kenya

A young Crumlin man, who recently spent 12 weeks volunteering in Kenya, is now using the skills he developed overseas to help out in the UK.

Patrick Magennis, 25, travelled to Kenya with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

Patrick also lived with a local host family, so that he was fully immersed into the community and could gain a better understanding of the challenges people there face. “I was placed in Nandi county where there was a high population of disabled people,” explained Patrick.

“The services for persons with disabilities were limited and severely underdeveloped. The volunteers were placed in different schools, groups and government departments to assist and improve the services for disabled people within these groups and those wanting to be part of them.

“Myself and my fellow volunteers were involved in raising awareness for disabled peoples rights by organising talks and rallies across the county.

“Community outreach took us to a constituency of Nandi called Kabujoi, a community that had not been visited by any of the previous VSO cycles. One of the Kabujoi community members invited us into their home. It was a very personal and intimate time where these family and community members were gathered around telling us about the issues they faced. At the end they offered us tea and food made especially for us. I was amazed at their gratitude and could tell they hadn’t got many opportunities to express their concerns about the troubles they face.

“Volunteering in Kenya and seeing the lack of opportunities people with disabilities are faced with has made me want to help inspire disabled people at home by encouraging them to explore their creative side.”