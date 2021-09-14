Pop-up maternity vaccine clinic at LVH
The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust will be running a pop up Maternity COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Lagan Valley Hospital Canteen on Thursday September 23 from 2.00pm – 6.00pm.
The pop up clinic will return to the hospital eight weeks later for second doses of the vaccine.
The clinic has been set up to administer the Pfizer vaccine to women who are currently receiving antenatal or postnatal care, birthing partners and friends and family of these women who are over 16 are also welcome to attend.
Booking an appointment is not required.
Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a Health & Care number.
A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said “We are encouraging people to attend this pop-up clinic for vaccination to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, so please help us to help you keep yourself, your friends and your family safe.”