New Covid-19 vaccination clinic set for Colin Town Square this weekend

Credit: Pacemaker

It will take place on Saturday 7 August 2021 and Sunday 8 August 2021 from 11am – 7pm each day.

A representative said: ''The local community partnership are hosting an open air cinema on both days for all to enjoy, so why not hop on the bus and head to the Transport Hub for your vaccine.

''The mobile pop up clinic will return 8 weeks later on Saturday 2 October 2021 and Sunday 3 October 2021 to administer second doses of the vaccine.

''This is part of a Northern Ireland-wide drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Booking is not required for the mobile clinics, our staff will be there and ready to vaccinate everyone over 18 years of age with the Moderna vaccine.

''Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a Health & Care number.

''Please do not attend if you have had COVID-19 or a first positive COVID-19 test in the last 28 days.