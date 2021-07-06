Covid vaccines take to the road

This is part of a Northern Ireland-wide drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Booking is not required for the mobile clinics which will deliver the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccination drive is continuing amid the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The vaccination bus will be in Laganvalley Leisureplex on Saturday July 24, 2021 and Sunday July 25, 2021 from 11.00am – 7.00pm.

Trust staff will be there and ready to vaccinate everyone over 18 years of age with the Moderna vaccine.

The pop-up clinic will then return on Saturday September 4, 2021 and Sunday September 5, 2021 from 11.00 am – 7.00 pm at Laganvalley Leisureplex to deliver the second vaccination.

Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a Health and Care number.

A spokesperson for the Souith Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said: “We are encouraging people to attend this pop-up clinic for vaccination to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, so please help us to help you keep yourself, your friends and your family safe.”