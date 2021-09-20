Covid NI: What percentage of Covid tests are coming back positive in Northern Ireland?

With cases of Coronavirus in Northern Ireland still on the rise, we explore what percentage of Covid test results are coming back positive in your area.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:29 pm
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:14 pm

The following areas in Northern Ireland have had a positive Covid test in the seven days from Thursday, September 9, 2021 to Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

1. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 8.6%

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon currently have the highest percentage of positive Covid tests in Northern Ireland. There have been 14,569 Covid tests carried out from Thursday, September 9, 2021 to Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with 1,249 people testing positive.

2. Fermanagh and Omagh - 8.5%

Fermanagh and Omagh currently have a positive test result rate of 8.5%. There have been 7,980 Covid tests carried out from Thursday, September 9, 2021 to Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with 681 people testing positive.

3. Derry City and Strabane - 8.0%

Derry City and Strabane currently have a positive test result rate of 8.0%. There have been 9,017 Covid tests carried out from Thursday, September 9, 2021 to Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with 723 people testing positive.

4. Mid Ulster - 7.9%

Mid Ulster currently have a positive test result rate of 7.9%. There have been 8,749 Covid tests carried out from Thursday, September 9, 2021 to Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with 690 people testing positive.

