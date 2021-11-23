Boosters available to anyone over 40
The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust is reminding local people that anyone over 40 years old who has received their second COVID-19 vaccine six months ago can now get their booster vaccination at the Ulster Hospital Acute Services Block and the Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre at Lagan Valley Hospital.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 12:07 pm
No appointment is required. The clinics will be open Monday – Friday 9.30am – 3.00pm and from November 29 there will also be evening appointments available.
Those attending the vaccination clinics must provide Photo ID, their health care number if possible and the date of their previous vaccination.
Free parking is available on each of the sites, follow the signs.