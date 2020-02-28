Coronavirus: NI man living in Shanghai tells of self-imposed quarantine

A Northern Ireland man living in Shanghai has taken the changes to daily life since the coronavirus outbreak in his stride.

Stephen Graham, a 58-year-old teacher from Lisburn who lives in China with his wife Christina Wu and their two sons Patrick and Clark, has been sharing updates online for his family and friends back home about daily life since the outbreak in December.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Graham said there is a greater sense of “fear and panic” now than there was in China during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

“I have lived in China since 1996 and in Shanghai since 2001,” he said.

“I got married in 2003 in the middle of SARS. My mum, dad and sister flew out on an almost empty plane for the wedding.

“I don’t remember the same panic or restrictions at that time.”

Outlining the current situation to family and friends back home, Mr Graham said: “We are all safe and healthy though we have now spent what seems like an aeon but in reality only four weeks in captivity – a self-imposed quarantine/lockdown to keep the family safe from any chances of infection.”

He continued: “This is the same situation for what seems like everyone in China – a fear of contagion has all housing areas setting up what to many may look like no-go areas.

“Every area has their own duty to ensure the safety of those who live there, so some entrance gates are blocked while others have a guard or two on duty 24/7, keeping outsiders out while checking the temperatures of those who reside in the area.

“In some areas the residents need to register with their local management committee and get a special card that allows them to go out and come back in.

“We order in deliveries of fruit, vegetables and drinks, especially my Guinness and wine, and just pick them up at the main gate. So you can see we are taking care of ourselves.

“When you go out for a walk, it is very quiet.

“However, there are bars and restaurants open in the city and some people are going about their normal business. Since mine is teaching, I have easily been able to switch to online teaching from my desk in the bedroom.

“Not quite as busy as before but still enough to keep the money coming in.”

Mr Graham added: “Please keep a thought and a prayer in mind for the people in Wuhan who have no option but to sit out the quarantine and for the doctors and nurses who have to work on the frontline, knowing the dangers.”