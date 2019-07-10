Colin gets on his bike for charity

Recently Colin Henderson from Lisburn cycled 400km around Northern Ireland in 24 hours to raise vital funds for three charities close to his heart.

Colin is raising money for Pancreatic Cancer Action, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, and Fibromyalgia Action UK, and has already raised over £5,000, smashing his original target.

Unfortunately, Colin lost a friend, Bill, to pancreatic cancer which made him aware of the signs and symptoms of this unforgiving disease and lead to his early diagnosis. Colin’s life was saved due to this early diagnosis and awareness of the symptoms. He was diagnosed in time for a 5-hour Whipple surgery which only approximately 15% of people can have due to being diagnosed too late. Following the surgery and chemotherapy, Colin had defeated the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer.

In April 2017, Colin’s daughter Jenny was diagnosed with breast cancer and was operated on – she was able to finish her follow up treatment, but she also sadly suffers from Fibromyalgia which has a major impact on her life.

“As a family we have had more than our share of poor health despite living active lives,” said Colin. “We have taken a positive attitude to our future and have supported each other through the difficult times.”

Colin can be sponsored online at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ColinHenderson11.