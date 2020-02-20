Christine Young inspires fellow slimmers

An inspirational slimmer who lost 11 stone as a member of Slimming World and has kept the weight off for years has reached the semi-finals of a national competition to celebrate her achievement.

After losing weight herself Christine Young now runs Slimming World groups in Lisburn supporting members to make healthy, lifelong changes and achieve their dreams.

Christine was one of 30 consultants from across the UK and Ireland to bag a place in the finals, which celebrates consultants who have successfully adopted a new healthy lifestyle and acknowledges the under-recognised achievement of keeping weight off in the long term.

“I joined Slimming World and realised early on that I would still be able to eat and enjoy real food without ever feeling hungry or deprived,” said Christine. “It’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle and I knew that this was the plan for me. Before I lost the weight, I could never imagine doing some of things I do now, my confidence has increased so much. I have a new zest for life.”