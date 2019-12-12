Charity marks 21st birthday

ASCERT, one of Northern Ireland’s best known providers of community-based drug and alcohol support services, is celebrating getting the ‘key of the door’ as it marks the significant milestone of turning 21 years old.

The local charity which was founded back in November 1998, started its journey as a community response to concerns about drug misuse in the Lisburn area and during the past two decades it has expanded its work into other villages, towns and cities throughout Northern Ireland.

Throughout its anniversary year, ASCERT has a number of numerically-themed awareness raising initiatives planned, all designed to help ensure those that might need or benefit from the charity’s help, are aware that ASCERT is there for them.

Geoff Scott, ASCERT’s Marketing & Communications Coordinator outlined the objectives behind one of those awareness initiatives, the ’21 Voices’ campaign. He said: “Throughout the next 12 months we hope to gather and share at least 21 individual’s stories connected to their own personal perspective on substance misuse, or supporting someone affected by substance misuse, to help inform and positively influence societal attitudes to addiction and substance dependency.”

If you would like to find out how you can get involved in ASCERT’s ’21 Voices’ campaign or you would like to know more about the supports and services it offers, visit www.ascert.biz.