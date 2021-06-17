Charity calls on adventurers

Action Cancer supporter Lauren McNerlin and Fundraising Co-ordinator Maria Jordan

The trek, which is scheduled for September 19-28, 2022, offers an incredible voyage of discovery through the mesmerising mountainous landscape of the Rockies in south-west Calgary. Over nine days, participants will hike for up to seven hours a day as they travel through naturally carved tunnels, gaze at impossibly tall waterfalls and soak up the ambience of stunning glacier vistas.

Each participant is required to pay a registration fee and raise a minimum amount of sponsorship which will cover the cost of the trip and a contribution to Action Cancer

The charity will provide support and guidance and promotional materials to help participants raise the necessary £3,950.

Those interested are encouraged to register by June 30, 2021, to benefit from the reduced registration rate of £99 per person.

The funds raised by this challenge will go directly towards the delivery of Action Cancer’s detection, prevention and support services which cost £4m annually.