Charity calls on adventurers
Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity, Action Cancer is calling on adventurers from Lisburn to join them on their 2022 Trek the Rockies Challenge and raise funds for the charity’s prevention, detection and support services.
The trek, which is scheduled for September 19-28, 2022, offers an incredible voyage of discovery through the mesmerising mountainous landscape of the Rockies in south-west Calgary. Over nine days, participants will hike for up to seven hours a day as they travel through naturally carved tunnels, gaze at impossibly tall waterfalls and soak up the ambience of stunning glacier vistas.
Each participant is required to pay a registration fee and raise a minimum amount of sponsorship which will cover the cost of the trip and a contribution to Action Cancer
The charity will provide support and guidance and promotional materials to help participants raise the necessary £3,950.
Those interested are encouraged to register by June 30, 2021, to benefit from the reduced registration rate of £99 per person.
The funds raised by this challenge will go directly towards the delivery of Action Cancer’s detection, prevention and support services which cost £4m annually.
To receive a 2022 Trek the Rockies information pack or to sign up, contact Action Cancer Community Fundraising Manager Leigh Osborne by emailing [email protected] or call 07928 668543.