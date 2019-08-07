Call for support of Care Week

Lisburn communities are being encouraged to get involved in the sixth annual Palliative Care Week taking place this September.

The week aims to raise awareness of the difference palliative care can make to people with a life-limiting illness or condition, to carers and to families throughout the island of Ireland.

Palliative Care Week is coordinated by All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC), which has partnered with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust as part of the campaign, which this year focuses on how people with palliative care needs are being supported in the community.

AIIHPC is encouraging individuals and communities to get involved in Palliative Care Week 2019. “Palliative care ensures that a person with a serious and progressive illness, regardless of age or condition, can have the best possible quality of life,” said Brendan O’Hara, Programme Manager at AIIHPC. “This year, we’re calling on the people of Lisburn to help us to raise awareness of the importance of palliative care. If you are interested in learning more about palliative care and the campaign, or are involved in a community organisation interested in health and well-being, we would love to hear from you.”

For more information on Palliative Care Week and how you can get involved, visit www.thepalliativehub.com.