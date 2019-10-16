Birthday gift to help support local people living with dementia

Wesley Tate from Lisburn, celebrated this 50th birthday on September 23 and in lieu of gifts he asked everyone to make a donation to Dementia NI.

Wesley explained: “I decided for my 50th birthday I wanted to raise money for charity instead of receiving presents and Dementia NI was an obvious choice. I have seen first-hand the debilitating effect dementia can have on individuals and their families. I was pleased to hear that the charity wants to educate more people about dementia and raise awareness and support those affected. I would like to thank everyone who donated so generously. I am overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness”.

Have you or your family been affected by a dementia diagnosis? To find out how Dementia NI can help, visit www.dementiani.org or call us on 02896 931 555. People with dementia are entitled to live well with the right support, together we can make this happen.