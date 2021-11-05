Award for nurse endoscopists
The South Eastern Trust Nurse Endoscopy Team recently scooped an award from the Ulster Society of Gastroenterology for work carried out in developing an inpatient Nurse Endoscopy Co-ordinator role.
The team embraced new ways of working during the COVID pandemic by developing a dedicated inpatient endoscopy service which is run by Nurse Endoscopists with clinician support, delivering a safe, rapid and sustainable service.
The service has improved outcomes for patients, expedited patient flow and provided educational opportunities for staff and trainees.