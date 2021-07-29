Award for health visiting team

Janet Taylor (Nurse Manager), Helen Leigh (Lead Nurse), Roisin Coulter (Chief Executive, South Eastern Trust), Lesley McKeown (Community Infant Nursing Lead) and Barbara Campbell (Director of Childrenâ€TMs Services & Executive Director of Social Work, South Eastern Trust)

This is a fantastic accolade, especially as the preparation and assessment was achieved in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all of the restrictions and challenges that this presented to the service.

Positive feedback from the team’s client survey as part of the assessment illustrates how UNICEF breastfeeding standards have become embedded in practice.

UNICEF commended the whole team for providing such a kind and supportive service for staff and for babies, their mothers and families.

Frontline staff were commended on demonstrating to UNICEF their knowledge, skills and commitment, to support all breastfeeding mothers, and is an excellent example of how team working ensures best practice and ultimately evidence based service delivery to our clients.

Special commendation goes to the leadership of Lead Nurse Helen Leigh, Community Infant Feeding Lead, Lesley McKeown and Nurse Manager, Janet Taylor for taking this forward in the most challenging of circumstances