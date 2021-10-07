ASCERT awarded over £310,000

Handout photo issued by Press Eye of Health Minister Robin Swann during a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast.

ASCERT in Lisburn has received £311,120 in support from the fund.

The groups who have been awarded the funding for Mental Health Support will provide services including increasing counselling provision and support services, expanding peer support networks and providing trauma support programmes. The projects are aimed at a wide range of ages from children through to older people.

Welcoming the initial grant payments the Minister said: “The negative impact of the pandemic and restrictions on people’s mental health and wellbeing is undeniable.

“When I launched the Mental Health Support Fund earlier this year my aim was to equip and enable our local charity sector to help ensure they continue to provide important and vital mental health services in our communities”