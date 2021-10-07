ASCERT awarded over £310,000
The Community Foundation has announced the allocation of nearly £9m in funding through the recent Mental Health Support Fund which was established earlier this year. The fund, which was established by Health Minister Robin Swann, will allocate over £8.8m in support grants to a range of charitable and community organisations providing mental health services.
ASCERT in Lisburn has received £311,120 in support from the fund.
The groups who have been awarded the funding for Mental Health Support will provide services including increasing counselling provision and support services, expanding peer support networks and providing trauma support programmes. The projects are aimed at a wide range of ages from children through to older people.
Welcoming the initial grant payments the Minister said: “The negative impact of the pandemic and restrictions on people’s mental health and wellbeing is undeniable.
“When I launched the Mental Health Support Fund earlier this year my aim was to equip and enable our local charity sector to help ensure they continue to provide important and vital mental health services in our communities”
“These grants are only the first allocation from the £10m Fund and, alongside the 10-year Mental Health Strategy published at the end of June, we will work to ensure that anyone who needs help receives the help they need.”