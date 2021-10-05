Appeal from South Eastern Health Trust

There are currently a number of unoccupied beds in care homes throughout the South Eastern Trust area that could be used initially to help free space within hospitals for other very ill patients, which would reduce pressures.

A spokesperson for the Trust have said “Whilst we appreciate this may not be a first choice placement, we would appeal to you to consider taking up this offer to help us help you. This may mean that while the initial support required to return home is set up, or if a patient needs to consider a long term permanent move to a care home, a move to a “step down” bed will be required.”

The Trust works in partnership with approximately 100 nursing and residential care homes across the local area to provide placements that meet the needs of existing and new residents to ensure people are cared for in the right place at the right time.

The services that care homes provide are monitored by he Trust and regulated by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority. Everyone placed in a care home by the Trust will have an individualised care plan in place to ensure their assessed care needs are met. A Key Worker will also be assigned from the Trust to support them. Care homes have suitably trained staff in place to support people to recover and to provide the care the Trust is asking them to provide.

Julie Davidson, Assistant Director Contracts, Social Care Procurement & Commissioning, said: “Trust staff may identify an initial care home placement for a patient to move to, this will require timely discharge from hospital and will help free up an acute bed that has been assessed by Trust Staff as no longer required by that patient and is safe for them to move. Once in this placement, the person along with their family, supported by a Social Worker can consider the long term options that are available to them.”