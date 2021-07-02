Young local artist scoops prize in UNISON ‘All We Need is Lunch’ art competition

Back row - Mrs Joanne Neill and principal, Mr Paul Good. Front Row UNISON Regional Secretary Patricia McKeown; Amelia Hughes; and UNISON Branch Secretary Kevin Hillick

UNISON received almost 2000 entries and the winners in all 4 age categories were chosen by a panel of local artists who were hugely impressed at the wealth of talent from our children of all ages.

The local winning artist and school was Amelia Hughes from Meadowbridge Primary School, Hillsborough, who was awarded 2nd Prize in the 9-11 age category. (see https://we.tl/t-tFt982huyP)

The competition was organised as part of UNISON’s campaign to highlight the benefits that providing universal, free, nutritious school meals would deliver and included a wide range of fantastic prizes for both children and their schools/youth organisations. The winning entries will be showcased online and in a local Art Gallery in September.

Acknowledging the tremendous success of the Art Competition, UNISON Northern Ireland Regional Secretary Patricia McKeown said:

“This initiative was a fun, positive experience that gave children and young people the chance to think about what school meals can really mean to them - the good food, the sharing with friends, the healthy future, the great staff.

“Our goal is that every child and young person in school gets a free, nutritious meal as part of their education package. We want a future for them that is free from diabetes and heart disease. We want a school catering system that treats them all equally.

“The competition is part of UNISONs wider campaign calling for the provision of free, nutritional meals for all pupils. With the Covid-19 pandemic having a major impact on family incomes, extending the provision of free school meals would act as a measure to promote public health, to reduce poverty and to improve learning outcomes for all children and young people.