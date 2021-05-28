Wallace team triumph at Angus Youth Challenge

Emma Turner and Samantha Todd’s award is the culmination of a two-year competitive process against teams from three other schools.

It has seen them rear a mini-herd of Angus cross calves through to beef, selling them to ABP for a profit and completing detailed farm-to-fork research assignments. 17-year-old Emma and Samantha’s project was on ‘The roles and opportunities for women in agriculture’.

“The competition has encouraged and inspired us to work in this amazing industry, so much so that we have both begun relief milking at least three times a week and love every minute,” they said.

“We have made lifelong friends, created unforgettable memories, learnt and developed new skills and grown in confidence but alongside this we have developed as young women in agriculture.”

The pupils were told of their success by the Ireland Ladies Hockey Captain, and ABP Angus Youth Ambassador, Katie Mullan, during a special online awards show.

Miss Patricia Carruthers, one of the supervising teachers at Wallace High School said: “This competition has been fantastic not only for the girls, who have grown in confidence and self-belief throughout the journey, but also for the wider school community.

“The entire student body engaged enthusiastically with all the different competitions and events.

“Students were always keen to her about the progress of the calves both for the house competition and in class as part of their studies.