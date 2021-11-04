Unlock your future at SERC higher education open event
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is set to welcome hundreds of potential students to their Open Evening for Higher Education on Wednesday 17 November, 4.00 – 7.00pm at the College’s Lisburn Campus.
Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support said, “Applying to SERC directly is in addition to any UCAS application, giving those age 18+ more options to unlock their future to achieve a higher-level qualification – degree, foundation degree, HND, HNC and Higher-Level Apprenticeship – in a diverse range of subjects, closer to home and with lower annual fees. Most of our higher education programmes are affiliated with local universities and our BSc Business Management is awarded by Liverpool John Moores University.
“Our employment focussed curriculum and commitment to project-based learning makes sense when it comes to taking the next step into higher education and we urge potential students to step through our doors to see what we have to offer. Meet our tutors to discuss courses and speak to our careers advisors to explore your options, the application process, your goals and how we can help you achieve them through a course at SERC.”
Visitors will have the chance to see the state-of-the-art facilities on campus and find out more about support services including pastoral care and Students’ Union. The evening will also see the launch of SERC’s new digital Higher Education Prospectus 2022-23 which will link through to course information and the online application process.