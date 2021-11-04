Unlock your future at SERC higher education open event

Summer Ferguson (22) from Lisburn is studying on the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Mechatronic Engineering at SERC’s Lisburn Campus

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support said, “Applying to SERC directly is in addition to any UCAS application, giving those age 18+ more options to unlock their future to achieve a higher-level qualification – degree, foundation degree, HND, HNC and Higher-Level Apprenticeship – in a diverse range of subjects, closer to home and with lower annual fees. Most of our higher education programmes are affiliated with local universities and our BSc Business Management is awarded by Liverpool John Moores University.

“Our employment focussed curriculum and commitment to project-based learning makes sense when it comes to taking the next step into higher education and we urge potential students to step through our doors to see what we have to offer. Meet our tutors to discuss courses and speak to our careers advisors to explore your options, the application process, your goals and how we can help you achieve them through a course at SERC.”