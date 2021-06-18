There are no’ Ifs’ or Butts’ for students at Harmony Hill Primary School
NI Water have donated a waterbutt to Harmony Hill Primary School, Lisburn for use in their school garden.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:21 am
As pupils have recently returned to the classroom, many schools are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments to enhance pupil wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds.
Waterbutts are a great way to do this as they harvest rainwater, which can then be used to water plants or wash windows.
The school received their waterbutt after they downloaded NI Water’s new virtual education lessons. The lessons and waterbutts are available to all primary schools who request the new online lessons alongside completing a short survey.