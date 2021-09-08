Therapist lends a hand

Pictured are Connie Brunton, Emma Wilkinson, Sophie Brooker and Sile O’Loughlin

This was part of the pupils’ Induction Week whereby the A Level students started their new term in an original and innovative new way – with no classes.

Instead they attended motivational workshops delivered by Action Mental Health, Career Ready and Pathways Activity Adventures, New Driver NI as well as in-house inspirational sessions delivered by teachers on first aid, digital footprints, revision skills and time management.

Head of Sixth Year, Paula Doak, commented: “Hopefully this unconventional start to a new term will provide the pupils with a range of knowledge as well as a wealth of practical strategies which will empower them as they embark on their A Level journey.”