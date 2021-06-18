Ten things you learnt at school which are no longer true

1.

1) Diamond is the hardest material Correction: There are six materials on earth which are harder than diamond. It was once taught that diamond is the toughest substance on the planet, but, while it remains the most scratch-resistant, there are actually six materials now known to be harder. These include wurtzide boron nitride - a crystal lattice formed during volcanic eruptions, which is 18% harder than diamond - and graphene - a carbon lattice that is only one atom wide but is the strongest material we know of, in proportion to its thickness[