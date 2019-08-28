Students shine at prestigious IT camp

Students from the Lisburn area have successfully completed one of Northern Ireland’s leading IT infrastructure summer camps.

Lauren Hynds from Hillsborough who studies at Wallace High School and Mark Toner from Lisburn who studies at Rathmore Grammar School, participated in the 2019 Novosco Camp at Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus.

The five-day initiative, which was free of charge to students aged 16-17 and enrolled at schools and colleges across Northern Ireland, provided first-hand, practical experience in the management and development of IT infrastructure and systems in a fun and engaging learning environment.

Professional IT engineers from Novosco, experts from the Connected Health Innovation Centre at Ulster University, and lecturers from the University’s School of Computing, facilitated the camp, which also included a tour of Novosco’s state-of-the-art Belfast headquarters at Catalyst Inc.

A mix of theory and hands-on experience, the camp covered networks, programming, building circuits, sensors, machine learning and more. In a bid to nurture future IT talent during the camp and beyond, each student was provided with a Raspberry Pi, a small and affordable computer used to learn programming, which they could keep.

Novosco Managing Director Patrick McAliskey said: “Novosco Camp is one of my favourite weeks of the year as we get to engage with young people who are passionate about IT and eager to learn, as well as to work closely with the fantastic team at Ulster University.”