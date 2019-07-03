Sisters inspire adult learners

Three sisters returned to education as adult learners with South Eastern Regional College to pursue careers in nursing and midwifery.

The sisters, all leading busy lives with 11 children between them, offer inspiration to anyone who wants to make a fresh start.

Kim Murdock (nee Mehaffy) is 43 years’ old and is a Midwife at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital. “I had always aspired to be a midwife, but as I had left school at 16 and started a family at 19 my dream career of midwifery sat on the back burner of my life for several years,” she explained.

“It was at the age of 36 I took the plunge. I was delighted to find there were mature students just like me. Which just goes to show that it is never too late to learn something new. It’s brilliant that my sisters Sara and Kellie have followed in my footsteps. I like to think that they have been inspired a little by me, amongst other things.”

Sara, middle child of the Mehaffy clan, was the second to return to education as an adult learner. She is just about to finish the first year of her nursing degree at Queen’s University Belfast. “There is a bit of history in our family of people going back to school,” she admitted.

Kellie Mehaffy (40) is the third sister to return to education and has just completed the second year of the access course at SERC.

“It was certainly the furthest thing from my mind, but here I am, 40 years old and ready to start a nursing degree,” she said. “I suppose both Kim and Sara gave me the push I needed for which I am thankful. It has changed my life.”