SERC’s sweet little fundraiser for Cancer Research raises a very tasty £300

Tania Chadwick (Downpatrick), Joanne Barlow (Dromara) and Niamh Quinn (Dunmurry)

The idea for the coffee morning fundraiser, came from Level 3 Confectionery & Patisserie student, Joanne Barlow, who took on the role of Head Chef, planning the bakes and treats and securing support from her fellow classmates who whipped, piped, smoothed and baked the delicious temptations for the good cause which included freshly made scones with jam and cream, Viennese whirls, millionaires shortbread, chocolate brownies, meringues and lemon cupcakes with a raspberry filled pipette. Visitors had the choice to sit in or take away a beautifully presented box of treats.

The team were supported by students from the Level 2 Diploma in Professional Food and Beverage Service who provided excellent hospitality service for those students and staff who had booked a table in the College’s Linen Room.

Joanne also organised sponsorship from Windmill Fabrics who generously supported the fundraiser with the cost of the ingredients. The well-known shop is now open at 70 Main Street Saintfield.

Students, Rebecca Carlisle (Hillsborough), Ethan Hopkins (Crumlin), Ellie Drake (Moria) and Jameson Cheuk (Moria) from the Level 2 diploma in Professional Food and Beverage Service supported the fundraiser coffee morning.

Lecturer Ruth Doherty said: “This is a great example of project-based learning in action.

“Joanne had to decide on the menu, plan for orders, work to a tight schedule and set a price that would raise funds for the charity.

“All the students did a fantastic job, and we would like to thank everyone who supported them.”

Lecturer, Carolyn Johnston added: “This was a great opportunity for the Level 2 Diploma in Professional Food and Beverage Service to get hands on experience for a different kind of event.