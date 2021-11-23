SERC students off to a winter wonderland

Beth McMeekin, Mollie Russel and Niamh McGuigan

Students from the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Performing Arts, Extended Diploma in Music and Level 3 VCTC in Theatrical and Media Make Up, have been commissioned by the council for the festive family event and will be providing entertainment with a newly devised theatrical Christmas play for children. Spirits will be raised through festive music and children will be transformed into Christmas characters with students’ face painting skills, whilst adults and children alike can expect to enjoy market stalls, a host of performances and of course, watch out for Santa and his elves.

Jenny Curtis, SERC Lecturer in Performing Arts said, “SERC has been involved in the council’s festive events over the past nine years. We are absolutely delighted to be commissioned again this year and, for the first time, to involve our music students in what is a fantastic showcase of the wealth of performance and theatrical talent at the college.”

She added, “This type of work gives our students an excellent opportunity to participate in commissioned work. From initial planning and scripting, right through to performance, our students get a real flavour of the professionals’ role in the performance industry. The students from the different course areas are so excited to work collaboratively and are eager to perform in front of a large, live audience, something we have all missed over the past 18 months.”