SERC shares careers advice with community

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have launched a Careers Outreach Programme, giving clients of local community and voluntary group the opportunity to receive impartial careers advice and guidance free of charge.

Nora Sherry from SERC’s Careers team recently spoke to a group of parents at Sure Start and Home-Start in Lisburn about the programme,

“I was delighted to come along by invitation to SureStart and Home-Start to offer advice on returning to education,” she said. “This can be a daunting step for anyone, so it is good to talk to potential students where they are comfortable.

During the session we provide information on the range of courses on offer at the College and the steps and guidance our team and the College can provide to make this life changing step a reality rather than a pipe dream.

“Each year, SERC welcomes hundreds of people back to education. Starting out with the basics is often the first step for many people so it is important to remember you are not alone and that we offer help and support so everyone can take that first step.

She added, “Our team are excited to offer this new Careers Outreach Programme to community and voluntary groups in the Lisburn area. It is important that everyone is aware of the various educational paths and career options available to them.”

SERC careers team can offer a tailored service depending on the needs and aspirations of each group including presentations on courses available at SERC, workshops on writing CVs or completing job applications.

For more information email Community Development Officer, Fiona Neely at community@serc.ac.uk or call 028 92 626757.