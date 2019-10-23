SERC set for full-time open evening

SERC is getting set to welcome hundreds of prospective students to their annual full-time open evening at 4pm – 7pm on Wednesday November 13.

The open evening offers prospective students and their parents the opportunity to find out about the wide range of courses available at the College as well as the chance to speak to expert lecturers about further education, higher education, apprenticeships and training programmes.

The College offers courses ranging from Level 1 through to Level 6 covering subjects from health and social care to animal care, applied science to manufacturing engineering, public services to food and beverage service, IT to music technology.

SERC’s in-house careers advisors will be available for students who are undecided about what direction is right for them or unsure about what courses to consider. The student finance team will be on hand to provide information on different funding options.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to find out more.