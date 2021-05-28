SERC hosts open evening

Chris Doherty (24) from Lisburn, is completing a HNC in Construction and the Built Environment (Civil Engineering) to develop his skillset for a career in civil engineering at SERC

Prospective students are encouraged to focus on their future and apply for higher education programmes which will set them on course to be part of the next generation of professionals.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive at SERC said: “We encourage students to do their research and make applications directly to the College for our higher education (18+) programmes - we offer Degrees, Foundation Degrees, HNDs, HNCs and Higher-Level Apprenticeships in subjects from Computing to Engineering, Construction to Healthcare Practice, Business Management to Hospitality Management, Applied Science to Music, to Sport Exercise and Fitness.

“The standard of teaching at SERC scores well above the UK benchmark for Higher Education (National Student Survey 2020) and our higher education students have an achievement rate of 94%.

“Many of our programmes are accredited by universities and are delivered to the exacting standards demanded by, for example, Liverpool John Moores, Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast, right here at SERC.

“In addition, studying higher education full-time at the College can save up to £1500 per year.”

“The key to employability is making sure the skills and qualifications students have, are the ones employers want.

“At SERC, our close links with industry means we know where the jobs are going to be and how to get students ready.

“As well as gaining qualifications, SERC students can set up a student company, take part in industry projects and placements and develop skills such as problem solving, communication, critical thinking, people management and team working which will make all the difference when progressing to further study or employment.

“Students are preparing to be part of the next generation of professionals.”

Ken concluded: “Everyone has faced massive challenges during this past year, and we recognise that the path to Higher Education has not been what anyone expected.

“The College’s smooth transition to a blended learning approach means our students’ progression has not been hindered and ensures that new students will be able to successfully complete their studies irrespective of continued or future upheaval.”

Chris Doherty (21) from Lisburn is studying part-time whilst working with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI Roads).

He said: “I knew I wanted to study civil engineering from a young age, but my pathway was not straight-forward, however SERC made this obtainable.

“The tutors are always very helpful with any questions on my assignments or class work.

“I am really enjoying my classes where I’m using the latest specialist industry standard software, such as AutoCAD and Revit to produce technical and engineering drawings.

Offering advice to anyone thinking of coming to SERC, Chris said: “Speak to the lecturers in charge of the course and ask what is involved.

“Find out what modules will be studying and make sure the course it right for you.”

Apply online for Higher Education courses commencing September 2021 at www.serc.ac.uk.

Download the College’s Higher Education Prospectus to find out how you could be part of the next generation of professionals.