SERC breaks down barriers

Trudy Patterson, Curriculum Manager for Engineering, Darren Anderson, Lecturer in Mechatronics and Aine McGreeghan, Curriculum Manager for Engineering at SERC.

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) and Confirm, the Science Foundation Ireland funded research centre for Smart Manufacturing based at the University of Limerick, have secured a €5000 grant to work on a unique project which will address barriers for women in the engineering profession across the island of Ireland.

SERC and Confirm will work on a six-month project, supported by the Community Foundation for Ireland All-Island Fund, to implement an online engagement tool to gather views from females about engineering and barriers to the profession which will be used to inform longer term course and policy.