Ruth cooks up hospitality award

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) culinary lecturer Ruth Doherty was recently named Lecturer of the Year at the Institute of Hospitality Awards 2019.

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to have received this award,” said Ruth. “I was shocked when I heard my name announced but the encouragement and support I receive is fantastic. I am surrounded by an excellent team here at SERC, so it truly was a team effort and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in me being named lecturer of the year.”

Ruth has 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. She trained at Stakis Coylumbridge Aviemore Hotel and was Hotel Duty Manager at Drumkeen Hotel and Restaurant Manager at Angelo’s Ristorantino, Belfast before she began teaching at SERC.

Paul Mercer, the Deputy Head of School for Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages said: “I nominated Ruth because she has proven herself time and time again to be an outstanding lecturer with a plethora of industry knowledge who constantly strives to create unique learning experiences for her students. Ruth’s commitment to the college, her hard work and determination to constantly improve her work and the student’s learning experience made her the ideal candidate for this award and I am thrilled that she was the recipient. It was well deserved.”