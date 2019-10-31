Pupils gets a taste of China at St Anne’s

Pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School, Crumlin, were given a taste of Chinese language and culture at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast recently.

They were taking part in Schools Think China, an event organised by British Council Northern Ireland and the Confucius Institute at Ulster University, which brought schools from across Northern Ireland together for a series of workshops.

Across the day, they were taught traditional Chinese activities including the lion dance and Chinese calligraphy, as well as having the chance to learn more about Chinese customs and dress. They were also treated to live music performances including the bamboo flute, classical Chinese dance and the dramatic art of bian lian or face-changing, where the performer quick as lightning, changes their masks multiple times.

Deirdre Downey P4 teacher at St Joseph’s PS said: “We decided to take part in the event as our school would have visitors from China every couple of years and I thought this would be a good chance for our pupils to get to know more about its culture and people.

“They were fascinated to learn more about Chinese calligraphy and loved being taught how to write their own name.”