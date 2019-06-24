Prestigious silver award for SERC team

South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Science Team have won a prestigious Pearson Silver Teaching Award celebrating outstanding achievement in teaching.

The Science Team is one of just 68 Silver Award winners selected from thousands of nominations from across the country.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive at SERC said: “We are delighted that our Science Team at SERC have been recognised with the prestigious Silver Award in the FE Team of the Year category and join a shortlist of 13 for the Gold Award.

“The team boasts specialists in Biology, Chemistry and Physics with expertise in Microbiology, Biochemistry, Conservation and Chemical Analysis. Their vast industrial experience and passion for science enables them to design real-life, industry-related projects for students studying from Level 2 Applied Science through to HND in Applied Biology, giving them a clear advantage within industry.

“I congratulate them on this Award; testament to their goal to devise a science curriculum that motivates students to succeed and progress.”