Pond Park Primary recognised at awards

The Edtech 50 Schools awards were announced recently at a celebration event held at the House of Lords.

Fifty schools were highlighted as pioneering the use of education technology to make the greatest difference to pupils, staff and parents from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including Pond Park Primary School.

These ‘Edtech Oscars’, supported by Intel, were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of educators and edtech experts.

A spokesperson for Pond Park Primary said: “We are delighted that Pond Park Primary School was named as part of the prestigious Edtech 50 awards and features in a national publication that showcases imaginative uses of technology to support teaching and learning across the UK.”

Edtech 50 Schools is organised by the Education Foundation and CEO & Founder, Ty Goddard said: “The Edtech 50 shines a spotlight on the schools leading the way, which we hope can inspire other schools across the UK.”

A second Lisburn school. Wallace High School, was also recognised at the prestigious event in London.